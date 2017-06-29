Apple shares photos of its latest retail store in spectacular Taipei 101 skyscraper

We learned earlier this month that Apple’s first ever retail store in Taiwan would be located in the landmark Taipei 101 skyscraper, with the opening date later confirmed to be July 1st.

A couple of days before the official opening, Apple has shared a few photos of the store, which of course features the redesigned interior that is now standard for new and refurbished stores …

Unveiled today, the store features Apple’s latest store design. The Forum, centered around the video wall, is a vibrant gathering space and home to the new “Today at Apple” sessions. Avenues, inspired by window displays along a shopping street, line the store walls with interactive displays dedicated to music, creativity, photography, apps and more. Apple Taipei 101 will also offer hands-on training to entrepreneurs, developers and other business customers in The Boardroom.

Apple is again emphasising its rebranded workshops, Today at Apple, noting that the store will offer more than 60 different ones on ‘photography & video, art & design, music, coding and more.’

The barricade used to hide the preparation work featured hand-cut fabric by Taiwanese artist Yang Shih-Yi, and Apple has now made the designs available as free stickers for iMessage.

Sadly, anyone hoping that the store will provide a view from the tower will be disappointed: it is located on the ground and basement level of the building.

You can see Apple’s photos below.

