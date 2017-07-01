This week’s top stories: iOS 11 & macOS High Sierra public betas, iPhone 8 leaks, ARKit, iPhone’s 10th anniversary & much more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra public betas, iPhone 8 leaks, ARKit apps, the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week we get started with the release of public betas for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, giving the public its first chance to try out the new releases ahead of an official launch later this year in the fall. We give you the rundown on how to install iOS 11 public beta on your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. And we also explore some of the new features in iOS 11 and what hints they give us about the iPhone 8.

To celebrate Apple’s 10th anniversary of iPhone this week, we compare the past 10 years of iPhones, including a purported iPhone 8 dummy unit. We also look back at how iOS has transformed over the years alongside the revolutionary device. The latest iPhone 8 leaks and supply chain reports arrive. And we roundup some of the best ARKit examples so far, including some impressive tape measure apps, a Falcon 9 landing, Minecraft, a ‘Van Gogh bedroom tour’, and more.

You might have also noticed a brand new look for 9to5Mac and our other sites this week as we officially rolled out our latest redesign across 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys and Electrek.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

iOS 11 |

iPhone | iPad

Mac |

Apps | ARKit

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #126 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPad Pro update cycles, the iOS 11 public beta, Apple Music’s new social sharing features, Qualcomm’s in-screen fingerprint sensor, a new Siri Event Maven role at Apple, the Amazon Echo Show, and more thoughts on Apple’s upcoming HomePod smart wireless speaker.