This week’s top stories: iOS 11 & macOS High Sierra public betas, iPhone 8 leaks, ARKit, iPhone’s 10th anniversary & much more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra public betas, iPhone 8 leaks, ARKit apps, the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, and much more.
This week we get started with the release of public betas for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, giving the public its first chance to try out the new releases ahead of an official launch later this year in the fall. We give you the rundown on how to install iOS 11 public beta on your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. And we also explore some of the new features in iOS 11 and what hints they give us about the iPhone 8.
To celebrate Apple’s 10th anniversary of iPhone this week, we compare the past 10 years of iPhones, including a purported iPhone 8 dummy unit. We also look back at how iOS has transformed over the years alongside the revolutionary device. The latest iPhone 8 leaks and supply chain reports arrive. And we roundup some of the best ARKit examples so far, including some impressive tape measure apps, a Falcon 9 landing, Minecraft, a ‘Van Gogh bedroom tour’, and more.
You might have also noticed a brand new look for 9to5Mac and our other sites this week as we officially rolled out our latest redesign across 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys and Electrek.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iOS 11 |
- Apple releases first iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- How-To: Install iOS 11 public beta on your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
- What iOS 11 tells us about the iPhone 8
- iOS 11 public beta is coming this week, here’s how to prepare
- Apple rolling out ‘iOS 11 Developer beta 2 Update 1’ for select devices with restore fix
- On the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, here’s how iOS has transformed over the years
iPhone | iPad
- Latest iPhone 8 dummy images further corroborate glass back, in-screen Touch ID, more
- Alleged iPhone 8 prototype leaks, but it’s probably not the final design
- New iPhone 8 dummy hands-on video offers clearest look yet at all-glass design, more
- Comment: Some techies in the ‘iPad as laptop’ debate are forgetting how atypical we are
- Qualcomm demos working in-screen fingerprint reader, lending confidence to iPhone 8 hopes
- iPhone 8 facing OLED supply issues, latest report suggests 4M phones shipping by Sept
- Happy 10th anniversary to the iPhone, ‘a revolutionary product that changes everything’
Mac |
- macOS High Sierra public beta is now available
- 21% of Windows users plan to switch to Mac, says survey – against 2% Mac to Windows
- Hands-on: CalDigit’s TS3 is a compact dock with full speed MacBook Pro power delivery
Apps | ARKit
- Simple but brilliant tape measure apps show just how useful AR is going to be [Video]
- Removal of 3D Touch app switching gesture in iOS 11 confirmed as intentional change
- Jay Z calls out Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine on ‘4:44’ Tidal exclusive
- The best of ARKit: Falcon 9 landing, Minecraft, Van Gogh bedroom tour, and more
This week’s top videos |
- How to downgrade iOS 11 beta to iOS 10 [Video]
- Hands-on: LumaFusion – this is the iPad video editing app we’ve been waiting for [Video]
- From 2G to iPhone 8: Ten years of iPhones compared [Video]
- Scott Forstall, Tony Fadell & Greg Christie talk original iPhone & more in new video
- Hands-on: 10.5-inch iPad Pro ‘Smart Case’ provides rear protection for less than $20 [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #126 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPad Pro update cycles, the iOS 11 public beta, Apple Music’s new social sharing features, Qualcomm’s in-screen fingerprint sensor, a new Siri Event Maven role at Apple, the Amazon Echo Show, and more thoughts on Apple’s upcoming HomePod smart wireless speaker.