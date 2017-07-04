US government reportedly set to intervene in Apple $15bn Ireland tax dispute with EU

Apple is currently facing a legal battle with the EU over an August ruling that the company must pay €13 billion in ‘illegal tax benefits’. Whilst Ireland has said Apple owes no additional tax, the EU believes the Apple-Irish arrangement was unlawful.

Reuters is reporting that the US government are now intervening in the appeal process …

Whilst President Trump has not said anteing specifically about the Irish tax dispute (he has shown willingness to introduce tax incentives to promote domestic production of Apple products), the previous administration sided with Apple rather than the European Commission.

The legal case is not expected to be heard in courtrooms until late next year. There will no doubt be further appeals and filings that delay the decision further.

The EU is obviously hoping Apple changes its viewpoint and agrees a settlement, although it doesn’t seem like the company is interested in a deal.

Apple’s general counsel Buce Sewell has previously described the 13 billion euro ruling as a ‘mis-statement of corporate law’. He said Apple was targeted to generate lots of headlines.

Apple’s appeal is not the only formal rebuttal to the EU decision. Ireland itself is appealing the ruling, as complying would be illegal practice according to its own laws.