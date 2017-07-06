9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro 512GB $249 off, Amazon Tap $70, 40″ Curved 4K Monitor $200 off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a $249 discount, now $1,750
Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa for Prime members $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
AOC 40-inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs for $600 (Reg. $800+)
Apple Watch Leather Bands in 4 colors for $9 Prime shipped
Apple’s 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount to $1,140 (Reg. $1,299)
Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air gets its first notable discount: $800 (Reg. $999)
Save $400 off 12-inch MacBook at Best Buy + open-box from $1,040
Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi from $299 shipped in all colors (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $410 (Tax MD only)
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
How to prepare for Prime Day 2017: free credits, Alexa discounts and more!
Amazon offers $10 credits when you order an Alexa deal ahead of Prime Day 2017
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
VPN Unlimited lifetime subscription protects you from snooping eyes for $40
- Sky Gamblers air combat games on iOS now starting at just $1 (Reg. $5)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 get its first price drop on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $5)
- Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Infinity Blade III drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
Review: Handmade Amazon Echo Dot stands from Kaizen Woodworks
Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]
Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]
9to5Rewards: Satechi’s new USB-C 4K HDMI Adapter and Cable [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
HomeKit-enabled Light Switches from Koogeek: $33 shipped, two-gang $35
Daily Deals: WD Metal 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $58, PNY 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $16, more
- Amazon takes $10 off first Prime Now orders, comes with extra $10 credit
- DJI’s feature-laden Phantom 4 Quadcopter on sale for $800 shipped (Orig. $1,200)
- QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS offers support for AirPlay and Chromecast at just $169
- Etekcity 5-pack Remote Control Outlets for $24 in today’s Gold Box
- Jackery 6000mAh Power Bank w/ built-in MFi Lightning & MicroUSB cables $22, more
- Logitech Prodigy Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $70 (Reg. $130)
- Anker’s affordable ergonomic wireless mouse now just $14 Prime shipped
- Aukey 1080p Dashboard Camera w/ Night Vision $58 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Dropbox Plus 1TB Annual Subscription + $25 Gift Card: $60 (Reg. $99)
- Sorcery! interactive adventure on iOS now free for the very first time (Reg. $5)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LYNE, Sorcery!, Cardiograph, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 17 $10, Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale $20, more
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Disney Favorites up to 30% off today: Toys, Clothes, Games, and more from $4
- Get Ready for iOS 11 with 230 Hours of App Development Tutorials for $29
- Omega unveils limited edition James Bond Commander’s Watch
- J Brand Jeans End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off + free shipping
- Splendid’s Summer Sale takes 50% off: shirts, shoes and dresses
- New perfume and cologne that you need to add to your collection
- Panasonic Ear/Nose Trimmer with Vacuum System just $10 Prime shipped
- Stanley 210-Piece Mixed Tool Set for $75 shipped (Reg. $99), today only
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy
- Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
- New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
- The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now
- The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
- Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now