Apple reportedly preparing three new iPhone models for 2018, all with OLED displays

Once the iPhone 8 debuts this fall, attention will naturally start to turn the 2018 iPhone lineup. It is well known that Apple begins designing iPhones many years ahead, which means preparations for the model after the 2017 iPhones are already underway. Nikkei’s sources suggest that Apple will launch three new iPhone models in 2018, all featuring OLED displays …

There’s always a new iPhone around the corner. Apple begins planning new iPhone designs years ahead but the company is known to change its mind on various decisions as it nears release.

According to information from Nikkei today, Apple is currently looking to launch three new iPhones in 2018. Given how far we out we are, treat this news with a healthy dose of skepticism as plans are likely to be tweaked/changed.

For 2017, Apple is expected to debut three new phones as well: the OLED iPhone 8 and two iterative updates to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which will use the same LCD displays as seen on current phones.

The report says that, in 2018, all three of the new models will instead feature OLED screens. The 7s phones launching later this year will apparently be sold into early 2019. This means that Apple will still sell LCD-based iPhones for some time but all future models will use OLED panels, assuming this information is accurate.

An earlier report from The Korea Herald said that the ‘iPhone 9’ would come in two new screen sizes, with 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch OLED displays.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple is investing into LG’s infrastructure to setup OLED plants. The iPhone 8’s 5.8-inch screen will be exclusively produced by Samsung, and Apple wants to diversify its supply chain wherever possible.

The need for additional competent OLED manufacturers only increases if Apple wants to shift its entire product line to the technology. Nikkei says that Apple’s wishes to go all in on OLED might simply not be possible if suppliers cannot ramp OLED screen output in time.