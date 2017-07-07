Google Calendar for iOS adds Today Widget

The Google Calendar app for iPhone and iPad adds a new ‘Today Widget’ for iOS in its latest update today, bringing a quick view of calendar events from the app into the iOS search screen when swiping to the right from the home screen.

The Today Widget for Google Calendar will show the next two events you have in your calendar by default but a “Show More” button in the upper right will reveal another two. So depending on how many events you have for the current day you may or may not get a preview for following days. That’s opposed to Apple’s own Calendar app for iOS that offers two widgets including a Today view and a “What’s Next” view to see both the current day and upcoming events.

The Today Widget will also appear using 3D Touch with a hard press of Google Calendar’s home screen icon (as pictured below in the center):

Once you have the latest Google Calendar for iOS update, you can add the widget by swiping to the right from the Home screen and tapping “Edit” at the bottom of the search screen.

The new Today Widget is available in the latest update for Google Calendar, version 2.4.0, available on the App Store now.

What’s New in Version 2.4.0 • Today Widget – Get a quick look at your day’s events directly in the Today View of your iPhone or iPad thanks to the new Calendar widget.

