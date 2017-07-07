Latest AI app from Prisma turns selfies into stickers

Prisma’s first AI-powered graphics app impressed us and proved an almost instant hit with iPhone owners, winning App of the Year award for 2016.

The company followed up by adding support for video and downloadable filters, and has now launched its second AI-based app …

Sticky AI is designed to turn selfies into stickers that you can use in messages and on social networks.

Make your chats in messengers funnier with selfie-stickers! Sticky uses artificial intelligence to help you create your own selfie-stickers incredibly fast. Create still and animated stickers, save them to the sticker pack and share easily to your conversations. Make your chats in messengers and social networks even funnier!

The app will isolate your photo from the background, then allow you to use it as-is or in various stylized ways. You can of course add text, and you can also create short animations and save them as GIFs.

The company told TechCrunch that cutting out the person from the background was clever tech behind a simple UI.

We trained neural networks to find different objects on a photo/ video and even on a live video stream. So basically our trained neural networks are looking for a person on a photo. That’s all we need. Then we cut out the background and the sticker is ready […] It’s very complex tech behind an easy user experience.

Early reports suggest that the app can be a bit hit-and-miss in the way it isolates people from backgrounds, so it’s probably best to use as plain a background as possible, but as with all AI-driven apps, performance should improve over time.

Sticky AI is a free download from the App Store.

