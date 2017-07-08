This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 face recognition, lack of Touch ID, & OLED details, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, new apps & updates, & more
This week the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive with two new reports from reliable sources indicating Apple will replace Touch ID in the upcoming device, possibly with a new 3D facial recognition solution. An Apple patent describes bringing similar functionality and more to Macs. A separate report claims Apple is preparing three new iPhone models for 2018 all with OLED displays. And the latest renders imagine the iPhone 8 in white, also showing the expected glass body design and reduced bezels.
Apple releases sixth iOS 10.3.3 + macOS 10.12.6 betas. We walk you through how to join the new Apple TV public beta for tvOS 11. A report claims the ban on laptops and tablets for US-bound flights led to a 20% drop in bookings. The US government is reportedly set to intervene in Apple’s $15bn Ireland tax dispute with the EU. And Jeff shows you why the Smart Keyboard makes the 10.5-inch iPad Pro a better device in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- KGI: iPhone 8 features highest screen-to-body ratio in industry, but lacks Touch ID fingerprint
- Bloomberg: iPhone 8 will replace Touch ID with 3D facial detection, ProMotion possible
- Latest renders imagine the iPhone 8 in white, showing glass body + reduced bezels [Gallery]
- Apple reportedly preparing three new iPhone models for 2018, all with OLED displays
- Comment: KGI has a good track record, but no Touch ID on iPhone 8 still seems questionable
- KGI: No clear release for Qualcomm’s in-screen fingerprint technology
iOS | macOS | tvOS
- Apple releases sixth iOS 10.3.3 + macOS 10.12.6 betas
- As iPhone 8 facial recognition expected, Apple patent describes bringing this & more to Macs
- tvOS 11: How to join the new Apple TV public beta
- Affinity Photo gets big update headlined by resolution support for 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- Pokémon GO anniversary celebration continues with special Pikachu, limited time items, more
- Jay-Z’s 4:44 album now on Apple Music as Kanye breaks ties w/ Tidal
- Little Snitch 4 update brings Touch Bar support, redesigned Network Monitor, more
Mac |
- As iPhone 8 facial recognition expected, Apple patent describes bringing this & more to Macs
- Ban on laptops & tablets for US-bound flights led to 20% drop in bookings – AP
- iFixit launches battery replacement kits for MacBook Pro with Retina Display [Video]
AAPL |
- Imagination Tech slams Apple’s ‘highly regrettable … unsubstantiated assertions’
- US government reportedly set to intervene in Apple $15bn Ireland tax dispute with EU
- Jay Z calls out Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine on ‘4:44’ Tidal exclusive
This week’s top videos |
- The Smart Keyboard makes the 10.5-inch iPad Pro a better device [Video]
- Don’t be fooled by the ‘working’ iPhone 8 clones [Video]
- New video provides a hands-on look at Apple Watch restore process using iBus tool
- New Jay Z music video lands on Apple Music, but album remains Tidal/Sprint exclusive
Happy Hour Podcast #127 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPhone 8 rumors, including thoughts on face recognition and the fate of Touch ID, watchOS, and much more.
