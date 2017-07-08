This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 face recognition, lack of Touch ID, & OLED details, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, new apps & updates, & more

Jul. 8th 2017

In this week’s top stories: New iPhone 8 face recognition and Touch ID details, our 10.5-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard video review, new apps and updates, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive with two new reports from reliable sources indicating Apple will replace Touch ID in the upcoming device, possibly with a new 3D facial recognition solution. An Apple patent describes bringing similar functionality and more to Macs. A separate report claims Apple is preparing three new iPhone models for 2018 all with OLED displays. And the latest renders imagine the iPhone 8 in white, also showing the expected glass body design and reduced bezels.

Apple releases sixth iOS 10.3.3 + macOS 10.12.6 betas. We walk you through how to join the new Apple TV public beta for tvOS 11. A report claims the ban on laptops and tablets for US-bound flights led to a 20% drop in bookings. The US government is reportedly set to intervene in Apple’s $15bn Ireland tax dispute with the EU. And Jeff shows you why the Smart Keyboard makes the 10.5-inch iPad Pro a better device in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast  #127 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iPhone 8 rumors, including thoughts on face recognition and the fate of Touch ID, watchOS, and much more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes

Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone release expected in fall 2017.
