Feeling nostalgic? You can now download every macOS wallpaper since Cheetah in 5K

Often one of the best things about a new version of macOS is the new wallpaper options. Over the years though, some of the most iconic wallpapers have gradually disappeared from the operating system as screen resolution has improved. Fear not, as Stephen Hackett of 512 Pixels has rounded up every new Mac OS X wallpaper since Cheetah…

Hackett worked with designer @forgottentowel to upscale the older wallpapers to 5K resolution, meaning they’ll look nice and crispy even on the high-resolution iMac and MacBook Pros. The wallpapers date back to the Aqua image from Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah and Mac OS X 10.1 Puma and include every new one since then.

My particular favorite macOS wallpaper is the Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard wallpaper, featuring the colorful galaxy design:

Complete with a revised, unified user interface and shiny new Dock, 10.5 broke the Aqua mold. As such, Leopard was the first version of OS X to break from the Aqua-themed wallpaper. It ushered in the “space era” of OS X wallpapers, which was used heavily in the new Time Machine interface as well.

You can view every macOS 10 wallpaper on 512 Pixels here and download them all in 5K resolution. What’s your favorite Mac wallpaper? Let us know in the comments.