Volvo brings Apple’s CarPlay to its semi trucks with new VNL series

Volvo Trucks North America has announced today that its new VNL series of semi trucks will include the option for Apple’s CarPlay. Volvo is seemingly the second manufacturer to bring Apple’s in-dash platform to heavy trucks after Scania announced the same back in April.

In a press release this morning, Volvo shared that the new VNL series is designed for professional drivers and includes “cutting-edge innovations in efficiency, productivity, safety and uptime.”

As for CarPlay, it’s not a standard feature, but available with an optional infotainment system that includes navigation, Bluetooth, back-up camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Other tech-focused additions include a configurable 5-inch display in the center of the gauge cluster, Volvo’s smart steering wheel, its perfect position steering column, and Volvo Remote Diagnostics.

In recent CarPlay news, Alpine released the first aftermarket wireless CarPlay receiver and as always, you can see all vehicles available with CarPlay on Apple’s website.

