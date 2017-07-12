Combined Google Photos and Drive ‘Backup and Sync’ app now available for Mac

After a brief delay last month, Google’s Backup and Sync desktop app for Mac is now available for download. With this revamped client, only one application is needed to back up files on a desktop to Google Photos and Drive.

Similar to the previous Google Photos uploader, photos and videos from connected cameras and SD cards can automatically be backed up, while Drive is a more comprehensive backup solution for all local files.

Aimed at regular consumers, the interface is straightforward and allows for users to continuously backup whole directories and folders to the cloud. In the toolbar, a small pane allows users to monitor the progress of uploads. For those updating, previous settings from Google Drive for Mac will be respected.

Backup and Sync is not intended for G Suite customers and will not work with those accounts. The enterprise-focused Drive File Stream is still in testing and will be available later this year for all G Suite Basic, Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofit domains.

On Mac, Backup and Sync requires version 10.9 Mavericks+ and can be downloaded from either Google Drive or Photos.

