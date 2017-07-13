Latest 4K Apple Park drone video shows visitor center, historic barn reassembled, more

Matthew Roberts’ latest drone footage of the Apple Park campus reveals the visitor center taking shape, the reassembled historic barn, the lake/pond looking almost ready to be filled with water and a lot more trees in place …

The trees in particular help to give more of a sense of how the campus will feel once work is complete. So far, the interior of the ring has mostly comprised bare dirt, but you can now start to get some idea of the leafy area it will be on completion.

More work has been done inside the glass-enclosed entrance to the Steve Jobs Theater, and we can see the visitor center, located across the street, starting to take shape. This will combine an on-site Apple Store with a cafe open to the public.

The large pond/small lake inside the ring has giant sheets of waterproof membrane laid out in the center, suggesting that water will soon be pumped into it.

Apple promised to protect and faithfully reassemble the historic Glendenning Barn present on the site. Each piece was individually numbered to ensure accurate reconstruction. Last time we looked, reassembly was mostly complete, but tarpaulin on the roof suggested that work was still underway there. This has now been removed, showing the original roof in place.

The barn will not be left empty: Apple plans to use it to store equipment that will be used to maintain the grounds, a nod to its original purpose as part of a farm.

While not yet fully complete, staff have started to move in, and the campus is already creating a property boom in the area.

Our Apple Park guide has all the latest news on the campus, and you can enjoy the latest video below.