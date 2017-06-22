Apple hiring Apple Park Visitor Center staff ahead of official opening

Apple Park is getting closer to an official opening as the company begins hiring staff for the visitor center that will include an Apple Store and, for the first time, a cafe that’s also open to the public.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

Apple announced back in February that it would begin moving in employees to its new Apple Park headquarters in April ahead of completion, but we noted earlier this month the area is still fenced off and appears to mostly be under construction. But Apple seems to be getting closer to an official grand opening for the visitor center, as this week it started hiring staff for the Apple Park Caffé…

Apple is looking for a supervisor and manager to run the “Visitor Center Caffé,” which will be the first one of its on-campus restaurants that’s open to the public:

The Caffé FOH Supervisor is responsible for assisting the Visitor Center Front of House Manager in the daily operations of the caffè… Respond to guest concerns and questions in a timely manner

Like its current Cupertino headquarters, located just a 10 minute drive from the new campus, Apple will also have an Apple Store that will be open to public at Apple Park once it’s officially opened.

The Visitor Center is separate from the main campus but located at 10700 N. Tantau Ave in view right across the street. The building will include both the Apple Store and Caffé, according to Apple’s original plans, as well as underground parking and a rooftop terrace overlooking the main campus.

Apple’s plans uncovered a couple of years back called for a 2,386-square-foot cafe and an over 10,000-square-foot Apple Store. You can get an idea of how it will all look when complete in the renders above.

Check out progress at the site as of earlier this month with our ground level tour of Apple Park and how its green landscape is progressing.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!