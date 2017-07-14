PSA: Apple updates list of countries eligible for $99/year Apple Music plan

An updated Apple Music support page now lists all countries eligible for the $99 annual membership. This updated page acts as an official announcement considering the initial launch had none.

The ‘Availability of Apple Music and iTunes Match‘ support page lists what access each region has. For example, Germany, but not Argentina, has student memberships for Apple Music. The list also helps answer which countries those Beats 1 DJs are referring to when they say “live in over 100 countries”.

The Apple Music breakdown also shows which regions are eligible for the new $99 annual plan. Not all countries currently list it as being available. At the time of this writing Norway, Qatar, and many more do not.

From Chance’s previous writeup:

Once you’re subscribed to a monthly family, individual, or student plan, you can head into the App Store and start the process of switching to the yearly plan. In the App Store (on iOS 10), scroll to the bottom of the featured tab and tap the “View Apple ID” option. From there, tap the Subscriptions option and choose Apple Music. Then, you should see the individual 1-year membership for $99. Simply tap that option to switch your account.

Apple separately lists alternative steps to get an Apple Music annual membership.

When we posted the initial launch of the plan, many commenters noted it wasn’t available for them. It’s worth another look today to see if anything has changed. The potential savings might be worth it for committed members, so take a look to see if your country is on the list.

