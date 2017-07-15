This week’s top stories: iOS, tvOS, watchOS, & macOS betas, iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s Back to School promo, new apps & more

In this week’s top stories: New iOS11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, and macOS High Sierra betas, iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s Back to School deal, new apps and updates, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week we took a look at Apple’s latest developer and public beta releases for iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, and macOS High Sierra, including our hands-on video with 20+ features and changes in iOS 11 beta 3. The latest iPhone 8 rumors and reports arrive with details on reported production delays, pricing, color options, and expected wireless charging and 3D face detection features. And Apple launches its 2017 Back to School deal offering free Beats headphones with select Mac and iPad Pro purchases.

Apple adds PayPal as a payment option for the App Store, iTunes Store and Apple Music. DirecTV Now announces plans for a completely redesigned app and service that will add cloud DVR, live TV pausing, a refreshed interface, and more. And other notable new apps and updates arrive as Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 11 and iPhone 8 rumors on this week’s Happy Hour podcast.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

iPhone | iPad

iOS | macOS | tvOS

Mac |

Apps |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #128 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 11 and iPhone 8 rumors including the the latest on wireless charging and reports of a mirror-like finish in the works.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes