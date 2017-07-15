This week’s top stories: iOS, tvOS, watchOS, & macOS betas, iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s Back to School promo, new apps & more
In this week’s top stories: New iOS11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, and macOS High Sierra betas, iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s Back to School deal, new apps and updates, and much more.
The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac
This week we took a look at Apple’s latest developer and public beta releases for iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, and macOS High Sierra, including our hands-on video with 20+ features and changes in iOS 11 beta 3. The latest iPhone 8 rumors and reports arrive with details on reported production delays, pricing, color options, and expected wireless charging and 3D face detection features. And Apple launches its 2017 Back to School deal offering free Beats headphones with select Mac and iPad Pro purchases.
Apple adds PayPal as a payment option for the App Store, iTunes Store and Apple Music. DirecTV Now announces plans for a completely redesigned app and service that will add cloud DVR, live TV pausing, a refreshed interface, and more. And other notable new apps and updates arrive as Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 11 and iPhone 8 rumors on this week’s Happy Hour podcast.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- Report: iPhone 8’s 3D face detection & wireless charging potentially delayed
- Report: iPhone 8 to come in four color choices including new ‘mirror-like’ model‘
- Comment: Could the iPhone 8 really cost $1200-1400?
- Report: iPhone 8 could pack ‘rear-facing 3D laser’ for AR features & camera improvements
- Report: Amid iPhone 8 production struggles, Apple purchases its own equipment to lease to suppliers
iOS | macOS | tvOS
- Apple releases iOS 11 beta 3 to developers
- Apple releases iOS 11 public beta 2 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple rolling out watchOS 4 beta 3 to developers
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 3 to developers
- Apple releases second tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV
- tvOS 11 developer beta 3 for Apple TV now available
Mac |
- Apple Back to School deal: free Beats w/ select Mac and iPad Pro purchases
- New Bolt USB-C cable brings MagSafe functionality to all MacBook models
- Feeling nostalgic? You can now download every macOS wallpaper since Cheetah in 5K
Apps |
- Apple adds PayPal as payment option for the App Store, iTunes Store and Apple Music
- DirecTV Now will soon add cloud DVR, live TV pausing, a redesigned interface, & more
- Affinity Designer for iPad teased on video
- Street Fighter IV Champion Edition releases today for iOS w/ MFi controller support
- The best iOS apps for drawing with Apple Pencil + iPad Pro
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 3? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]
- Khomo’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro rear case – a perfect Smart Keyboard companion [Video]
- Latest 4K Apple Park drone video shows visitor center, historic barn reassembled, more
- Hands-on: Khomo’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro case with built-in Apple Pencil holder [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #128 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 11 and iPhone 8 rumors including the the latest on wireless charging and reports of a mirror-like finish in the works.
