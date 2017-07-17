Apple details new ‘Customer Support’ role in iTunes Connect for responding to App Store reviews

In a post on its official developer blog, Apple this evening outlined a new Customer Support role that is now available on iTunes Connect. This addition, Apple says, is useful for developers who may want to hire someone dedicated to customer support and responding to questions, comments, and concerns left in App Store reviews…

Developers can now give someone the ability to respond to App Store reviews via iTunes Connect:

Now you can give the customer support experts in your organization the ability to respond to customer reviews on the App Store with the new Customer Support role in iTunes Connect. Users with the Admin or Customer Support role have the ability to respond to customer reviews. Your team’s admins may choose to assign only this role to users, or assign this role in combination with other roles. Users who have been assigned only the Customer Support role can access Resources and Help, Users and Roles, and My apps in iTunes Connect. When they click on an app in My Apps, they’ll go straight to Ratings and Reviews where they can respond to customer reviews.

iOS 10.3 introduced support for responding to App Store reviews and this new iTunes Connect position will ideally turn the medium into a better place for discussion between developers and users.