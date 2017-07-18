Apple Pay expands to more banks across the US, UK, Italy, Russia, & China

New banks and credit unions across the United States, Italy, Russia, the UK, and China have joined Apple’s list of participating partners since the last refresh earlier this month. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

Sony A6500

In the United States:

Almena State Bank

American Bank & TrustCompany N.A.

Associated SchoolEmployees Credit Union

Bank of Star Valley

Bofl Federal Bank

Caprock Federal Credit Union

Central Bank (AR)

Central National Bank ofPoteau

City First Bank

Continential Finance Co.

Evolve Bank & Trust

Farmers State Bank (NE)

Farmers State Bank (TX)

Fifth District Savings Bank

Fire Police City CountyFederal Credit Union

First National Bank & TrustCompany of Weatherford

First Oklahoma Bank

Fond du Lac Credit Union

Kansas State UniversityFederal Credit Union

Liberty Bank

MidWestOne Bank

Revere Municipal EmployeesFederal Credit Union

Security First Bank

Security State Bank

Stone Bank

UBI Federal Credit Union

WesBanco Bank Inc.

And around the world:

AIB in Ireland

American Express in Italy

bank Round, Beeline Card, Credit Union, Kykyryza, and Promsvyazbank in Russia

Starling Bank in the UK

Guilin Bank, Hunan Rural Credit Cooperative, JinCheng Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Sichuan Rural Credit Union, SiChuan TianFu Bank, and Yibin City Commercial Bank in China

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this fall.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test yet.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!