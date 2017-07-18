9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $199 off, iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85, Aluminum MacBook Stand $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $199 discount to $800 shipped
iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
Dock your MacBook on this aluminum stand for just $20 Prime shipped
Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB (all colors) $230 off: $500 shipped
Logitech Create Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro drops to $65 shipped (all-time low)
Apple Watch Series 2 gets $70 discount at Best Buy, starting at $299 shipped
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)
DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: illi puzzle platformer now free (Reg. $3)
- KRFT music surface/production app drops to just $5 (Reg. up to $15)
- Ticket to Earth strategic iOS RPG hits lowest price yet: $2 (Reg. $7)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all
9to5Rewards: Soul Run Free Pro HD Bluetooth Earphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Best-selling APC Back-UPS and Surge Protectors from $15 at Amazon
Koogeek Smart Plug for Apple HomeKit $21 Prime shipped
- Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Headphones drop to $42 in today’s Gold Box
- Daily Deals: Marantz 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $300, more
- Aukey Power Strip Mini w/ 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports $16, more
- Canon PIXMA All-in-one Printer with AirPrint for $37 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Canon unveils the latest gen SELPHY wireless printer with AirPrint & LCD display
- HP 25-inch Frameless 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI drops to $130 (Reg. $170)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes the Kershaw Shield Knife for $18 Prime shipped
- Touchscreen control comes to your MacBook Air w/ the new Neonode AirBar
- Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack drops to $40 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dead Venture, Password Safe, more
- Ginger Page Improves the Way You Write On Mobile: Lifetime Subscription for $70
- Bodum French Press Coffee Maker now $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $19+)
- Amazon offers Bamboo Mattress Pads in all sizes from $67 in today’s Gold Box
- Nerf Rival Zeus Blaster now 25% off: $31 shipped
- UGG takes up to 40% off boots and slippers with the Nordstrom Rack Flash Event
- L.L. Bean Back-to-School Sale 20% off backpacks, kids apparel and more
- How to snooze in style this summer with pajamas for men and women
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one
- This adapter lets you easily record calls made on your iPhone
- PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
- Tumi Global Locator keeps an eye on your luggage anywhere on the globe
- An outrageous machine: a look at 10 awesome Acer Predator 21 X features [Video]
- The TYCHE T1 putting trainer helps you master your short game
- Solpro Tag turns any backpack into a smart bag
- ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor brings the “first ever” slow leak detection to the road
- AirDog Drone returns to Kickstarter after raising over $1 million the first time around
- Prime Day 2017 sets record as biggest shopping event in Amazon history
- Flic Hub lets you control your home with cute little smart buttons
- Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
- Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
- The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
- Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting