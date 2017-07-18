9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $199 off, iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85, Aluminum MacBook Stand $20, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $199 discount to $800 shipped

iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal

Dock your MacBook on this aluminum stand for just $20 Prime shipped

Logitech Create Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro drops to $65 shipped (all-time low)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)

DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)

Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all

MORE NEW DEALS:

Best-selling APC Back-UPS and Surge Protectors from $15 at Amazon

Koogeek Smart Plug for Apple HomeKit $21 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service

Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush

Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’