Google makes iOS search app more personal with a feed based on your interests

Google has updated its iOS and Android search apps with a more personalized feed of links that may interest you.

Since introducing the feed in December, we’ve advanced our machine learning algorithms to better anticipate what’s interesting and important to you. You’ll see cards with things like sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories to read and more. And now, your feed will not only be based on your interactions with Google, but also factor in what’s trending in your area and around the world.

Google says that the system is designed to track not only your interests, but also the degree of interest it believes you have …

You’ll notice that your feed will also reflect your interest level for various topics—for example, if you’re a photography enthusiast but just casually interested in fitness, your feed will show that. But if you see something that isn’t up your alley, unfollowing topics is easy too.

The feed will be informed by both your search history and activity in other Google products, like Gmail, Calendar and YouTube.

The app also now makes it easier to let it know your interests. For some search results – like music artists, movies and sports teams – you’ll be able to tap a Follow button to add that topic to your feed.

Google is aiming to boost both the breadth and depth of information provided.

To provide information from diverse perspectives, news stories may have multiple viewpoints from a variety of sources, as well as other related information and articles. And when available, you’ll be able to fact check and see other relevant information to help get a more holistic understanding about the topics in your feed.

While Google denies that it’s trying to become Facebook, a much more personalized feed does suggest that this may be its latest attempt at moving more into the social space it previously attempted with the ill-fated Google+.

The updated app is rolling out from today in the USA, and internationally within the next couple of weeks. The Google app is a free download from the App Store.

