tvOS 10.2.2 update for Apple TV is out now

Apple has released a minor tvOS software update for the latest Apple TV. tvOS 10.2.2 is now available through the Settings app for all users.

The latest release likely only includes bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates. We’ll update when Apple shares which security improvements are included in tvOS 10.2.2.

As for new features, Apple is also letting developers (and now public beta testers) run tvOS 11 beta ahead of its release later this fall. Apple has teased out that we will hear much more about tvOS 11 later this year, but beta versions of tvOS 11 include a few new features as well. tvOS 10.2.2 could be the final version of tvOS 10 for Apple TV, although all users will be able to update to tvOS 11 later this fall.

