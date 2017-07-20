9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro $200 off, BeatsX Headphones $100, SanDisk 32GB Lightning Flash Drive $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets a $200 discount, starting at $399.99
BeatsX Earphones (multiple colors) $100 (Reg. $150)
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones $50 (Reg. $99)
SanDisk 32GB USB 3.0/Lightning Flash Drive $30 (Reg. $39+)
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $199 discount to $800 shipped
iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
Logic Pros: How to grab Apple’s Logic Pro X audio suite for 15% off with iTunes Gift Cards
Apple Watch Series 2 gets $70 discount at Best Buy, starting at $299 shipped
Leather Apple Watch bands in 3 colors for $11 shipped (Reg. $17)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
Anker Screen Protectors for iPhone 7/Plus, iPads, Nintendo Switch, more from $4
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones now $105 shipped in multiple colors
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)
DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Double Fine iOS adventure games from $2: Broken Age, more
- App Store Free App of the Week: illi puzzle platformer now free (Reg. $3)
- KRFT music surface/production app drops to just $5 (Reg. up to $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
Best Cable Management Options for your Home Studio/Office
Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all
9to5Rewards: Soul Run Free Pro HD Bluetooth Earphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Philips Hue White Starter Bundle with HomeKit support for $59.50 shipped
- HP 27-inch Curved Full HD Monitor w/ two HDMI inputs: $199 shipped
- Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro USB Flash Drive $10, more
- Polk Audio Atrium 5 Outdoor Speakers now at $130 shipped (Reg. $185+)
- Monoprice USB-C Cable Sale with prices starting under $1, more
- Amazon will begin selling Sears appliances with Alexa-enabled features
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: To the Moon, Blicke, KORG apps, more
- KORG iOS Summer Sale 50% off: Gadget, ARP ODYSSEi, iM1, iMS-20, many more
- New Nintendo 3DS XL Galaxy Edition Console back down to $175 shipped
- Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 Console Bundle for $240 shipped (Reg. $350)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn $32, Ghost Recon Wildlands $28, more
- PlayStation Plus membership: 12-months for $48 shipped (Reg. $60)
- LG’s 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner w/ Remote Control is down to $170 shipped
- Portable All-in-one Generator Solar Kit from Renogy Phoenix: $480 (Reg. $650)
- Kershaw’s Stainless Steel Zing Knife drops to Amazon all-time low: $13 Prime shipped
- Fun and easy items to bring style to your coffee table
- PUMA Semi-Annual Sale: up to 60% off apparel and shoes + free shipping
- Apple launches special edition Beats with designer Balmain & Kylie Jenner
- In today’s Gold Box you can save up to 30% off Thermos Funtainers from $10
- Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Container Set from $27 shipped (Reg. $36+)
- DIY Roundup: Flexbot Hexacopter Kit $90, Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle $19, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame
- Alexa-enabled Sandman Doppler Alarm Clock hits Kickstarter with early success
- Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one
- This adapter lets you easily record calls made on your iPhone
- PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
- Tumi Global Locator keeps an eye on your luggage anywhere on the globe
- An outrageous machine: a look at 10 awesome Acer Predator 21 X features [Video]
- The TYCHE T1 putting trainer helps you master your short game
- Solpro Tag turns any backpack into a smart bag
- ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor brings the “first ever” slow leak detection to the road
- AirDog Drone returns to Kickstarter after raising over $1 million the first time around