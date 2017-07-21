Apple promotes Deirdre O’Brien to new VP of People role over HR and Apple University

Apple has created a new vice president of People position which will be held by Deirdre O’Brien starting this fall. Today’s announcement marks the second newly created position at Apple this week following Isabel Ge Mahe’s move to vice president and managing director of Greater China on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, O’Brien will be in charge of HR tasks including “talent development, recruiting, benefits, compensation and business support” while also “overseeing Apple University.” O’Brien will report directly to CEO Tim Cook in her new position as VP of People; she currently holds the job of vice president of Worldwide Sales and Operations.

Back in May, 9to5Mac reported that Apple’s former head of HR Denise Young Smith was moving to another newly created position called vice president of Inclusion and Diversity. O’Brien appears to be Young Smith’s successor with CFO Luca Maestri temporarily taking over the job since between May and the fall.

With O’Brien leaving her role as vice president of Worldwide Sales and Operations, it’s unclear who will take over that position. We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update when we learn more.

Joel Podolny who currently serves as vice president dean of Apple University will not change titles, we’ve learned.

Official press release below: