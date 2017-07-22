This week’s top stories: OLED iPhone 8 availability & pricing, Apple’s car battery project, iOS 10.3.3, new apps & more
This week more iPhone 8 supply chain reports roll in, with one analyst report from J.P. Morgan predicting the OLED iPhone 8 will arrive on time in September despite recent delay reports, although likely in small quantity. That report also increases the firm’s expected average selling price for the device to $1100, and a separate unconfirmed report claims Apple could launch a new iPhone SE in August.
Apple releases iOS 10.3.3 update for iPhone and iPad, and the update quietly includes a fix for a serious wifi vulnerability. Apple’s Single Sign-on feature for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV picks up support for 10 more TV providers. And a new report claims Apple is working on electric car batteries with China’s biggest manufacturer.
An impressive ARKit demo showcases real world navigation and Maps points of interest. And Jeff takes Apple’s latest Clips app update for a spin and reviews the company’s Leather Sleeve for the new iPad Pro in this week’s top videos.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- J.P. Morgan: OLED iPhone 8 will arrive on time in Sept. in small quantity, ASP of $1100
- iPhone 8 renders show rumored design according to case maker sources
- The suggestion of a constrained iPhone 8 launch in September seems credible to me
- Sketchy report claims new iPhone SE coming in August, iPhone 8 event in October
- Latest analyst predicts delayed super cycle for iPhone 8, strong 2018 for AAPL
- Report: All three new iPhones yet to start mass production
- Chinese smuggler caught with 102 iPhones strapped to her body, doesn’t beat the record
iOS | macOS | tvOS
- Apple releases iOS 10.3.3 update for iPhone and iPad
- Apple shows off new emoji coming to iOS 11, does playful iTunes Movies makeover
- macOS 10.12.6 update rolling out on the Mac App Store
- watchOS 3.2.3 update for Apple Watch is now available
- PSA: iOS 10.3.3 fixes serious wifi vulnerability
- Command line macOS update reportedly faster, allows use of Mac while updating
- Single Sign-on for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV now works with 10 more TV providers
Apple Car?
Apps |
- Pokémon GO unlocking Legendary Pokémon starting this weekend
- Amazon reportedly prepping new messaging app called Anytime
- Smart Home Diary: What will & won’t make the cut in my new home?
- Clips app adds Disney/Pixar & Apple-designed effects, has over 1M monthly unique users
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Apple’s Leather Sleeve – a luxury storage solution for iPad Pro [Video]
- Apple’s Clips update adds a much-needed infusion of new content and features [Video]
- YouTuber upgrades 5K iMac w/ 7th ge Core i7 processor, 64GB RAM
- iOS 11 ARKit demo showcases real world navigation and Maps POI
- $99 augmented reality headset for the iPhone 7 coming later in the year [Video]
- Friday 5: Fantastical 2 – a better way to manage calendars and reminders on your Mac [Video]