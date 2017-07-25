Apple adds several new universal Search and TV app content partners

Apple continues to gain new content partners to support new entertainment features like Single Sign-on, universal Search, and the TV app. Earlier this month SSO gained 10 more TV providers, and today both Search and the TV app have added new channel partners.

Search works on Apple TV through Siri or the tvOS Search app for finding movies and TV shows across a variety of channels in a single interface.

Dozens of channels including Netflix and Hulu have long been supported in the US and the UK with a handful of other channels available around the world, and today seven new sources were added in the US while five other sources were added around the world.

These are the latest universal Search sources in the United States:

AHC GO

Destination America GO

Discovery Life GO

Filmstruck

Shudder

Sundance Now

Velocity GO

In Australia, AnimeLab and DocPlay are now supported search partners while City Video and CraveTV now work in Canada. MUBI is also now a supported search partner in France, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, and Spain.

Apple’s recently introduced TV app has also gained new content partners. The TV app is only available in the United States for now, but it can be found on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

New TV app partners include AHC GO, Destination America GO, Discovery Life GO, and Velocity GO. This means you can watch your favorite shows, track viewing progress, and discover new content from these sources through the TV app across devices.

TV also supports dozens of partners including Hulu and major broadcast and cable networks, but Netflix has notably been missing as a supported content partner since launch.

You can find the full list of Search and TV partners from Apple, and stay tuned for more additions as they roll out.

