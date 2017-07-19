Single Sign-on for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV now works with 10 more TV providers

Apple’s recently introduced Single Sign-on feature for easily accessing paid video apps on iOS and tvOS has gained 10 more TV provider partners. While several major partners are still not on board yet, these 10 new additions bring the total number of partners to 24 since the feature arrived last fall.

These are the latest TV providers to work with Single Sign-on for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV:

Comporium

Fidelity Communications

Liberty Cablevision of PR

MCTV

Northland Communications

Service Electric Cablevision

Shentel

Vast Broadband

Vyve Broadband

Wave

Some major TV providers including Comcast and Verizon are still not partners, however, although Apple appears to be preparing for more partners starting with iOS 11.

The latest beta versions of the software update due out this fall includes many more TV providers without active support and what appears to be a new alert dialog for when active support is added.

Single Sign-on also requires paid video apps to add support for the feature on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple currently lists these apps on iOS and tvOS as updated for SSO which can be found here or on the App Store.

Without Single Sign-on, using paid video apps typically requires logging in to each channel’s app on each device individually which often requires using a web browser and entering account credentials. Today’s update to the list shows Apple is making more progress in working with TV provider partners to deliver support for the SSO feature.