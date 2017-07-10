Apple releases iOS 11 beta 3 to developers

Apple has released iOS 11 developer beta 3 for testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 11 brings new features like drag-and-drop and a redesigned multitasking interface for iPad, a new customizable Control Center, and much more.

iOS 11 beta 3 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates. Apple also recently released a special ‘Update 1’ to iOS 11 beta for some devices to resolve a DFU restore issue, although today’s release should be the latest for everyone.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below:

We’ll update below with any changes discovered in the latest iOS 11 beta.