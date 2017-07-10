tvOS 11 developer beta 3 for Apple TV now available

Apple is rolling out the third tvOS 11 developer beta for testing on the fourth-gen Apple TV. tvOS 11 brings Home screen sync, automatic dark and light mode, full AirPods support, AirPlay 2 and more.
tvOS 11 beta 3 is currently only available to registered developers for testing, although a free public beta that usually follows a few days after is also active.
We’ll update with any changes found in the latest tvOS 11 beta as well.