First tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV now available [Update: coming soon]

[Update: iOS 11 public beta 1 is rolling out now, but tvOS 11 may not be available yet. tvOS 11 public beta is still coming soon.]

Apple has released the first tvOS 11 public beta for non-developers to test on Apple TV. The first tvOS 11 public beta includes new features like Home Screen Syncing, light and dark mode automatic switching, and full AirPods support.

Sony A6500

For more on tvOS 11, check out these stories:

Apple only shared at WWDC that Amazon Prime Video is coming to tvOS this summer while teasing out much more for tvOS this fall.

You can register for the free public beta program here.