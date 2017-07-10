Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 3 to developers

Apple has released macOS High Sierra beta 3 for developer testing. macOS High Sierra includes the new Apple File System, HEVC video playback, Metal 2, Photos and Safari upgrades, and more.
Sony A6500
macOS High Sierra beta 3 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.
We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest macOS High Sierra release below.
For more on macOS High Sierra, check out these stories:
- Apple unveils macOS ‘High Sierra’ w/ Safari improvements, APFS, more
- Hands-on: macOS High Sierra’s native eGPU support shows promise [Video]
- High Sierra to be first version of macOS with support for virtual reality
- Apple doubles storage on $9.99/mo iCloud tier to 2 TB, share one plan with whole family in iOS 11
- Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS 10.13, and tvOS 11
- macOS High Sierra developer beta 2 rolling out on the Mac App Store
- macOS High Sierra public beta is now available