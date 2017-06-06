Apple doubles storage on $9.99/mo iCloud tier to 2 TB, share one plan with whole family in iOS 11

Apple has doubled the storage of its most expensive iCloud storage plan from 1 TB to 2 TB, retaining the same $9.99 per month price point. The old 1 TB plan is no longer available, so Apple still offers a total of three paid iCloud storage plans.

The company has also announced that multiple users will be able to share a single iCloud storage plan with Family Sharing in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

If you were hoping for an upgrade to the free iCloud storage allocation, then you are out of luck. Apple still only offers 5 GB storage to free accounts. The 50 GB plan for $0.99/month and the 200 GB plan for $2.99/mo are also unchanged.

This means that the people paying the most to Apple every month now get a sweeter deal, doubling their available storage. You can upgrade to the 2 TB plan today from within iCloud settings.

When iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra debut, you will be able to share 200 GB and 2 TB plans with your entire family via Family Sharing. All user accounts attached to the family can save to the same iCloud storage capacity, but you only have to pay one monthly subscription.

Not only is this convenient, it is also a way to save some money compared to how the system works today. Rather than paying $0.99 per family member, you can pay $2.99 per month as a whole and share the overall 200 GB storage.

The Family Sharing features will be available when iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra are released in the fall. The better-value 2 TB plan can be purchased today.