macOS High Sierra developer beta 2 rolling out on the Mac App Store

Notes and Known Issues

General

New Features

• AddedAVRoutePickerViewtotheAVKitframeworkandAVRouteDetectortothe AVFoundation framework for enabling users to choose the route for playing content when multiple routes are available. Use AVRouteDetector to determine if multiple routes are available when route detection is enabled. If multiple routes are available, use AVRoutePickerView to present an interface for the user to choose the routes. The functionality of AVRoutePickerView is disabled in this beta.

3rd Party Apps

New Issues

• League of Legends may quit unexpectedly on Mac models from 2012 and later.

Resolved Issues

• Microsoft Outlook 15.35 and later now launch on macOS 10.13 beta.

Accessibility

Resolved Issues

• Enabling Dwell Control during an upgrade from macOS Sierra to macOS 10.13 beta no longer blocks the use of the system clock, other menu extras, the Assistive Control, or the Accessibility Preference pane. (32515238)

Apple File System (APFS)

New Issues

• Encrypted APFS volumes can’t be decrypted. Decryption support will be added in an upcoming beta.

Resolved Issues

• Fixed an issue that prevented enabling FileVault on APFS volumes.

Known Issues