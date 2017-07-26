Tim Cook joins other tech leaders saying ‘Let Them Serve’ in response to President Trump

President Trump’s tweets today announcing a ban on transgendered persons from serving in the military have spurred many to speak up with a #LetThemServe hashtag. Tim Cook is among the latest tech leaders to speak out against discrimination.

Shortly after Google’s Sundar Pichai sent out a tweet today thanking transgendered members of the military for their service with the hashtag #LetThemServe, Tim Cook has also done the same. In a simple message Cook shared his gratitude for all who serve, and said that discrimination holds everyone back.

We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. # LetThemServe

The unexpected message from Trump came in two tweets this morning, saying that he consulted with unnamed “Generals and military experts,” and that the “United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

About a year ago, Trump tweeted a very different message, saying that he would fight for the LGBT community.

