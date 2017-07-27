Apple Store app updated with support for Apple ID payments through Touch ID

Apple’s official Apple Store app for iOS sees an update today with further Touch ID support and the ability to check local iPhone stock availability. Users will also be able to look into Apple ID account settings using Touch ID.

Previously when users wanted to complete purchases with Touch ID, they needed to have cards configured within Wallet. Today’s update allows buyers to checkout using the card on file for their Apple ID. Instead of needing to enter a password with each Apple ID purchase, Touch ID will now also present itself as an option.

Apple’s official change log for the app is below:

What’s New in Version 4.3 – It’s now easier than ever to see if the iPhone you want is available at an Apple Store near you. – You can use Touch ID to securely and conveniently pay for your order with your Apple ID, as well as make changes to account settings.

The update to the Apple Store app is available for free now from the iOS App Store.

