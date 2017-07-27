Apple’s iPod nano & shuffle are officially dead, here’s where you can still get one

It is a sad day folks. Apple is discontinuing our favorite miniature iPods. 9to5Mac has now confirmed Apple will no longer be selling the iPod nano and shuffle. Already removed from Apple’s site, they will be taken out of retail stores as well. The news comes alongside the announcement of the updated iPod touch lineup with reduced prices and more. But you can still get one while they last…

From 9to5Toys.com:

Some may be looking to get their hands on one of these things before they become scarce and only available from less-than-desirable sellers. Best Buy is still a good bet, and there are even a few listings on Walmart that look decent. You will want to be careful to ensure you’re getting the latest generation model as Amazon has loads of previous gen options at a discount right now for both the nano and the shuffle.

Best Buy has the iPod nano 16GB (8th Gen – Latest Model) for $140 shipped or the open-box from $122 shipped. Walmart is essentially matching that price with a slightly wider color selection while retailers like Toys R Us and Target have it listed up at $150.

As for the iPod shuffle 2GB (6th Gen – Latest Model), Best Buy has all color options at $50 shipped with an open-box price starting at $43 shipped. Target is matching that price, but Walmart appears to only have older generation models in-stock at the moment starting at around $39.99.

At this point, it appears as though prices on eBay are even more expensive and from less reputable sellers. While we have seen a few minor discounts on these models at more obscure retailers, the shipping fees almost always run the price up.

You can get even more details on the new iPod touch lineup right here. Along with lower prices, we will only be getting 32GB and 128GB configurations from now on.

