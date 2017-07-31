Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions

Ring has announced a new external security camera designed to provide a neater and cheaper alternative to the Floodlight Camera it first announced back in January and launched later in the year.

Along with more compact lighting, the Spotlight Cam is available in three versions depending on how you want it to be powered: wired, battery and solar …

NordVPN

All three models have motion-activated cameras and lights, 1080p video, two-way talk and a siren alarm. Alerts are sent to a companion app when the cameras are triggered.

Spotlight Cam Wired plugs into standard power outlets to give you non-stop power and non-stop security, so you’ll never need to charge a battery. Its simple plug-and-play installation lets you setup your camera in just minutes. Spotlight Cam Battery features a convenient quick-release battery pack, so you can easily charge your batteries without moving the device. With no wires to worry about, Spotlight Cam Battery is your simple solution to smart security. With an included Solar Panel, Spotlight Cam Solar gives you smart security powered by the sun. With just a few hours of direct sunlight everyday, the Solar Panel will keep your Cam charged around the clock.

Ring still sees the Floodlight Camera as its primary camera, with Spotlight Cams recommended to fill gaps in coverage.

The wired and battery cameras cost $199 each (with a two-pack available for $348), while the solar model costs $229. The wired version is available for shipping today, the others in the next 1-2 weeks.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: