Apple Pay picks up another 20+ banks around the world

New banks and credit unions across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan have joined Apple’s list of participating partners as part of the first expansion of Apple Pay this month. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

In the United States:

Bank Forward

Campus Federal Credit Union

Farmers Savings Bank

First Bank & Trust (SD)

Franklin State Bank

Frost Bank

Glenwood State Bank of Minnesota

Kerr County Federal Credit Union

mBank

My Community Credit Union

NRL Federal Credit Union

Orrstown Bank

Our Community Credit Union

Perennial Bank

State Bank of Cherry

Tropical Financial Credit Union

Union Bank & Trust

United Citizens Bank of Southern Kentucky

United Community Bank (ND)

Valley National Bank

Wymar Federal Credit Union

And around the world:

National Bank of Canada in Canada

Thomas Cook Cash Passport (Raphael’s) in the UK

Police Credit Union Ltd. in Australia

The Iwagin Credit Service Co. Ltd. in Japan

The Tokyo Tomin Bank Ltd. in Japan

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this fall.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test yet.

