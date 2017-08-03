9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 27″ 5K iMac $1,575, iPhone Car Mount $12, Leather Apple Watch Band $10, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 2017 27-inch 5K iMac w/ 1TB Hard Drive on sale from $1,575 shipped

Anker’s Universal Magnetic Car Mount keeps your iPhone at eye-level for $12

Sport a new Leather Apple Watch Band for just $10 Prime shipped

Apple’s new 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro $50 off at Best Buy, from $600 shipped

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked from $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. up to $929)

Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy 25% off w/ this promo code

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is back-to-school-ready for $950

BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)

Best Buy will give you up to $450 worth of store credit for your old MacBook

Banner Saga 1 & 2 on iOS now matching lowest prices ever at $5 ea. (Reg. $10)

Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

MORE NEW DEALS:

Park your MacBook on the AmazonBasics Laptop Stand for $15 (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon

Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories

Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed