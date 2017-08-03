9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 27″ 5K iMac $1,575, iPhone Car Mount $12, Leather Apple Watch Band $10, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 2017 27-inch 5K iMac w/ 1TB Hard Drive on sale from $1,575 shipped
Anker’s Universal Magnetic Car Mount keeps your iPhone at eye-level for $12
Sport a new Leather Apple Watch Band for just $10 Prime shipped
Apple’s new 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro $50 off at Best Buy, from $600 shipped
Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked from $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. up to $929)
Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy 25% off w/ this promo code
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is back-to-school-ready for $950
BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)
Best Buy will give you up to $450 worth of store credit for your old MacBook
Banner Saga 1 & 2 on iOS now matching lowest prices ever at $5 ea. (Reg. $10)
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Park your MacBook on the AmazonBasics Laptop Stand for $15 (25% off)
Battery Back-up Systems: APC Back-UPS 2-outlet UPS w/ USB Ports $52, more
- Daily Deals: JBL Everest Bluetooth Headphones $150, more
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers w/ Alexa support from $150 shipped (25% off)
- NFL Sunday Ticket returns with 50% discount for eligible students
- Avantree Adjustable Laptop Table for $30 today only at Amazon
- Harman Kardon’s Onyx Mini Bluetooth Speaker for just $50 shipped (Reg. $65), more
- Add this BenQ 1080p Projector to your Home Theater for $374 (Reg. $500)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tomb Raider, AirDisk Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Marvel vs Capcom 3 $15, Rise of the Tomb Raider $16, more
- Sputnik Eyes highly-rated puzzler drops to $1 on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Nautica Friends and Family Sale: take an extra 20% off + sitewide savings up to 50% off
- Spyder’s Fall and Winter Sale takes up to 60% off jackets, pants, and more
- Save 25% off Under Armour apparel, backpacks, and shoes
- Jomashop designer sunglasses event is up to 75% off: Ray-Ban, Oakley and more
- This 4-pack of window alarms increases your home’s security for $20
- Dyson Multi-Floor Bagless Upright Vac $200 shipped for today only (Reg. $300+)
- Save on Eparé kitchen gadgets: Electric Pepper or Salt Mill Grinder $14, more
- PUR Classic 11-Cup Filtered Water Pitcher for $17.50 Prime shipped
- Don’t Worry About Dinner with Blue Apron: 3 meals for $25 (Orig. $60)
- Review: The Lofree Poison brings the bass with a nostalgic design
- Moto E Plus Smartphone w/ $40 credit for new Prime members: $140 (Reg. $180)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon
Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories
Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed
- Return to Rapture on Mac later this year with BioShock Remastered
- Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours
- Philips unveils new 32-inch display with Ambiglow backlighting technology
- LEGO Creator London Bus set has 1,600+ pieces and is now available for purchase
- D-Link’s new AC2600 MU-MIMO Router is available now with SmartBeam tracking
- Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions
- CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard
- The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size
- T-800 Terminator Speaker packs Amazon Alexa, glowing red eyes and more
- Nintendo announces 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 console bundle, hits next month
- Skagen Signatur Hybrid Smartwatch sports a stylish, feature-rich design
- BuzzFeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
- Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time
- The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
- Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure