iPhone 8 concept explores how iOS 11 could reimagine the status bar and navigation

Thanks to the leaked HomePod software last week, we now expect the rumored iPhone 8 design with a top notch for the speaker and sensors to be what Apple ships later this year. If the nearly bezel-less design is accurate, there are several possibilities of how iOS could be designed around the top notch. Designer Max Rudberg shares three possible scenarios for the iPhone 8 and iOS 11…

Rudberg expects Apple could embrace the top notch visually or attempt to blend it with an on-screen status bar which has proven the most popular option with 9to5Mac readers. If Apple tries to blend the top notch, Rudberg envisions Apple could create a dynamic software bezel along the bottom as well to create a uniform look.

Each concept removes the current time from the status bar while moving navigation controls from the top of the display to the bottom of the screen. If Apple chose any of these options, one-hand navigation would become easier with the taller 5.8-inch display.

Personally, I like the idea of Apple blending the status bar with the top notch like many of our readers, but I’m not sure creating a fake bezel along the bottom is visually ideal. This looks a lot like the current iPhones at a glance.

I’m also very curious how Apple will handle landscape orientation with the top notch. Perhaps icons in the status bar could rotate in place much like the app icons on the Plus model iPhone dock.

Check out Rudberg’s concept below and let us know which you prefer:

