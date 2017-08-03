Apple shares two additional teaser videos for upcoming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ series

In the build up to next week’s full release, Apple this week has shared two new teaser videos for its Carpool Karaoke series. One of the videos was uploading to Apple’s YouTube channel, while other was shared on The Late Late Show’s channel.

The teaser shared by Apple focuses on the duo of Will Smith and James Corden, with the two singing and rapping to a variety of popular songs, including the theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This ad touts the upcoming “series premiere,” implying that the first episode debuted next week will focus on Corden and Smith.

The second ad is a simple montage of clips from a variety of different episodes presumably coming this season. The clips are set to “Get Up Offa That Thing” by James Brown.

Go on a star-studded, song-filled car ride in Carpool Karaoke: The Series from Apple Music. Each episode will feature celebrity pairings—from Alicia Keys and John Legend to Billy Eichner and Metallica—sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures. Celebrity pairings include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and many more.

Apple’s Carpool Karaoke spin-off will debut next week on August 8th with new episodes being released weekly. Apple shared an additional teaser earlier this week.

What do you think of what we’ve seen from the show so far? Will you be tuning in? Let us know down in the comments.