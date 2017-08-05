4K AppleTV with Dolby Vision/HDR10 seemingly confirmed by HomePod code

The Apple HomePod firmware is turning out to be the gift that keeps on giving. Today, developer Guilherme Rambo dug up the following strings inside seemingly confirming the upcoming HDR 4K AppleTV and some other details.

We’ve long expected/hoped for/wondered where the 4K TV was and we first heard signs that Apple was actually working on such a monster back in February via Bloomberg. That report said the new 4K AppleTV would have more vivid colors and arrive later this year. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Fire platform, Google’s ChromeCast, Android TV and just about every other streaming platform have had 4K options for years.

Apple’s Macs have been able to drive 4K displays at 60Hz for quite some time. The HomePod software also leaked that the iPhone 8 would support 4K on both front and rear cameras so you’ll be able to put those 4K selfies right onto your TV.

Additionally, Apple’s iTunes has been showing signs of 4K/HDR videos.

4K HDR Apple TV? CONFIRMED! 😍 pic.twitter.com/nBKg022A4B — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 5, 2017

Most mainstream TVs on the market are now 4K and prices are coming way down across the board.

The 4K Apple TV looks like it will support both Dolby Vision and HDR10. Here’s a nice comparison between the two.

Lead image mockup by Martin Hajek