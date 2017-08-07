Genesis ditches conventional car manual for augmented reality app [Video]

The augmented reality apps keep coming. Car-maker Genesis has ditched a conventional owners’ manual in favor of an AR app for its 2017 G80 and G90 models.

The app provides 135 how-to videos for common user maintenance procedures, with augmented reality features to identify car parts and launch the guides …

For example, if you want to top up the washer fluid, open the hood, point your iPhone or iPad at the engine bay and it will identify the fluid reservoir and provide instructions on refilling it. The same works for using the dipstick to check the oil level (above).

Inside the car, if you’re unsure what a particular button on the dash does, you can again point your device at it and it will identify the controls and let you tap for more information.

The company says that it used consumer survey data to help it identify the features for the app, which also incorporates an electronic version of the conventional owners’ manual.

The app includes instructions for such things as cruise control, Bluetooth phone pairing, warning indicators, oil, brake fluid, fuses, air filter, jump-starting and installing the spare tire.

Erwin Raphael, U.S. general manager of Genesis, says that the app is designed to make common tasks quicker and easier.

Our mobile app strategy is designed around empowering our customers and helping them to save time and frustration. The Virtual Guide provides our owners with a new way to learn about and get to know their vehicles […] It takes hundreds of pages of information and puts it on a device we know consumers touch all day long – their smartphone. And most of the content is in the form of videos, which we also know is the preferred method for consumers to digest information today.

Check out the video below to see how it works.