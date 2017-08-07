Apple expands Back to School promotion to Europe, offers free Beats w/ iPad Pro or Mac purchase

A month after launching the promotion in the United States, Apple today has launched its Back to School promotion in Europe. The deal is the same there as it is in the U.S., offering free Beats headphones with select Mac and iPad Pro purchases….

Specifically, customers can get a free pair of Beats Solo3 headphones when buying a MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac Pro. Meanwhile, you can get a free pair of BeatsX with the purchase of a 10.5-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

As is the case in the United States, the Back to School promotion is available to students enrolled in college, as well as parents, teachers, and faculty. There’s a verification step added in the checkout process.

After you choose your iPad or Mac, you’ll be asked to pick your Beats product. If you’re purchasing an iPad Pro, you can credit the price of the BeatsX towards the purchase of Powerbeats3 or Solo3 at checkout.

As we’ve pointed out in the past, Apple promotions aren’t always the best deals with competitors routinely offering discounts on Macs, iPads, and Beats, but for those that like the experience of buying directly from Apple, this is as good as it gets.

Furthermore, the free/discounted Beats is in addition to the normal education discount Apple offers, which ranges from $20 off on the iPad Pro to $300 off on Macs.

A change from last year, the iPhone is not included in any Back to School promotions being run by Apple this year.

The deal is valid in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

As part of its Back to School promotion, Apple is heavily advertising the discounted Apple Music subscription for students who can subscribe to Apple Music for $4.99 per month. The company is also advertising accessories such as AirPods and other cases, headphones, and more.

If you’re interested in Apple’s Back to School promotion, head to the company’s website now for the specific details and terms and conditions.

