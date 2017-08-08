9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $200 off, Apple Watch Sport Band $6, Bose Solo Sound System $299, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save nearly $200 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air: $800 shipped
Find a new Apple Watch Sport band in both sizes for as little as $6 Prime shipped
Strap on a new Milanese Loop Apple Watch band from $3 shipped
Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System drops to $299 shipped (20% savings)
iTunes $50 gift card for $45 with email delivery – save 10% on apps, movies and more!
Apple Watch Series 2 gets another $70 discount, priced from $299
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro up to $225 off: priced from $1,075 shippe
Target offers up to $300 gift card with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
Grab Apple’s 2016 12-inch MacBook for as little as $875 shipped
App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!
- Distressed FX iOS image editor goes free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Shades puzzle game for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
Review: Action Band for Apple Watch offers sharp design and superb comfort for $25
Review: iRig Pro I/O is the ultimate portable audio interface for iOS and Mac
9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
This leather 15-inch MacBook bag holds all your gear on-the-go for $39 shipped
- Daily Deals: WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $45, more
- Seagate’s Portable USB 3.0 Backup Plus Drive gets you 5TB of storage for $130
- iClever BoostCube 60W 6-port USB Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
- Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System $140 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Hisense 65-inch Smart HDR 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $1,038 (Reg. $1,300)
- Amazon takes up to 20% off popular Barska safes and more, starting at $56
- Under Armour takes 25% off summer’s best outlet items + free shipping
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- World Recipes on iOS now free for first time since January (Reg. up to $3)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Linia, Simpler Pro, Note-Ify, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry Primal $17.50, Hitman Complete $24, more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes band and orchestra instruments from $111
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes a USB-C dock, batteries, and more from $10
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more
Aukey’s Eclipse and Bass Station speakers offer good sound plus great value [Deal]
- E-skin is a wearable VR controller that looks and feels just like a regular shirt
- Johnnie Walker ‘My Edition’ is your own custom Scotch Whisky blend and bottle
- The SwitchCase says goodbye to hand-fatigue from extended Zelda gameplay
- QLYX smartphone mount automatically launches apps to help you drive safer
- Tern GSD eBike can hold up to 400-pounds with an impressive 150-mile range
- This fall’s hottest shoe trends that you can wear now under $50
- Minecraft Story Mode is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 22nd
- Smalt is an interactive centerpiece that also helps you manage your salt intake
- Datorbox blends vintage style and 4K gaming in a unique VR rig
- Review: The Lofree Poison brings the bass with a nostalgic design
- LEGO Ideas unveils Voltron Defender Of The Universe and Ship in a Bottle sets
- The best cookbooks worth adding to your collection today starting at $7
- An inexpensive ND Filter for the Panasonic GH5 12-35mm lens [Video]
- Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon
- Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories
- Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed
- Return to Rapture on Mac later this year with BioShock Remastered
- Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours
- Philips unveils new 32-inch display with Ambiglow backlighting technology
- LEGO Creator London Bus set has 1,600+ pieces and is now available for purchase
- D-Link’s new AC2600 MU-MIMO Router is available now with SmartBeam tracking
- Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions