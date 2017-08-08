9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $200 off, Apple Watch Sport Band $6, Bose Solo Sound System $299, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save nearly $200 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air: $800 shipped

Find a new Apple Watch Sport band in both sizes for as little as $6 Prime shipped

Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System drops to $299 shipped (20% savings)

iTunes $50 gift card for $45 with email delivery – save 10% on apps, movies and more!

Apple Watch Series 2 gets another $70 discount, priced from $299

App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!

Review: Action Band for Apple Watch offers sharp design and superb comfort for $25

Review: iRig Pro I/O is the ultimate portable audio interface for iOS and Mac

9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

This leather 15-inch MacBook bag holds all your gear on-the-go for $39 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style

ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more

Aukey’s Eclipse and Bass Station speakers offer good sound plus great value [Deal]