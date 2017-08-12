Apple working with ‘multiple companies’ on new Smart Connector accessories

With the launch of the iPad Pro, Apple unveiled its new Smart Connector technology to allow accessory makers to more seamlessly integrate with the device. Two years after the first iPad Pro’s release, however, the Smart Connector hasn’t necessarily gained a whole lot of traction. A new report from Fast Company this week offers some insight into Apple’s efforts to have accessory makers adopt the Smart Connector…

When pressed for why they haven’t adopted Smart Connector, many accessory makers cited wait times and high prices for Smart Connector components. Some touted Bluetooth as a more viable alternative. Incipio explained that with Logitech’s Smart Connector keyboard already on the market, it’s waiting to create something with a differentiating feature: