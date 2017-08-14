Do you think it’s time for a new Apple Watch form factor? [Poll]

While an earlier report had claimed that Apple would introduce a new Apple Watch form factor this year, KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo today stated that this year’s model will feature the same design as the previous iterations. Such a move on Apple’s part will mark three generations with the same design for Apple Watch.

Do you think it’s time for Apple Watch to undergo a design refresh?

When it was originally unveiled in 2014, Apple Watch was polarizing in terms of design as some users were adamantly opposed to the square design and others pleased due to the usability benefits of the choice. The only design change to occur between the original Apple Watch and last year’s refresh was a slight increase in thickness.

Here’s Kuo on the topic:

We reiterate these key predictions issued on August 4, 2016 on the 2H17 Apple Watch: (i) no obvious change in form factor; and (ii) LTE connectivity is the key New 2H17 Apple Watch to keep two same case sizes & be available in four models. An LTE version and non-LTE version, available in 38mm and 42mm options.

It’s unclear what an Apple Watch form factor overhaul would change. With so much of the device’s interface and functionality contingent upon the current form factor, too much of a change would be a huge undertaking on the part of Apple and app developers, though there’s precedent for such a move in iPhone changes.

Of course, factors such as thickness could change rather easily, but with the addition of LTE expected this year, a reduction in size seems unlikely.

There is the possibility that the LTE Apple Watch is completely different from the so-called new form factor, as Ben Lovejoy wrote earlier:

So let’s imagine the LTE version keeps the same form factor and offers the same battery-life. If Apple introduced the same power-saving functionality to a non-LTE version it would then be able to do one of two things. Option one would be to offer better battery life. This would please those who find the battery life too short. Option two would be to reduce the size of the battery and make the watch thinner. This would please those who find the watch too thick, and perhaps increase its appeal to those who haven’t yet bought for that reason. Given Apple’s historical prioritization of slimness over battery-life, my money would be on option 2.

Personally, I’ve become rather content with the Apple Watch design. If there’s one thing I would change it would be certainly be thickness. The device can feel a bit bulky at times and a slight reduction in weight/thickness would go a long way.

What do you think? Is the Apple Watch due for form factor change? Let us know in the poll above and down in the comment section.

