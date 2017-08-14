What’s new in iOS 11 beta 6? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

- Aug. 14th 2017 5:03 pm PT

View Comments

Earlier today Apple released iOS 11 beta 6 to developers, and like previous beta iterations, it comes with several new updates and changes. The most obvious change is found in a new controversial App Store icon update, along with an update to the Apple Maps icon that highlights the company’s new Apple Park campus. Have a look at our video inside for a brief hands-on walkthrough.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Some of the changes/features covered in this video

  • New App Store icon
  • New iMessage app icon
  • New Maps app icon highlighting Apple Park
  • Fixed Reminders app icon with check circles on left
  • Bolder numbers for the Clock app
  • New splash page for Photos
  • Fish live wallpapers have been removed
  • Auto-brightness is now an accessibility option, defaults to on
  • Control Center Music widget AirPlay indicator tinted blue during use
  • New AirPods overlay animation

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Have you stumbled upon other notable items in iOS 11 beta 6? Be sure to leave a comment with the details of your findings. If you missed previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 5iOS 11 beta 4iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.

Guides

iOS 11

iOS 11

iOS 11 brings a host of new features and changes, including a new file system with the Files app, a redesigned Control Center, drag and drop, ARKit, Apple Pay in Messages, a redesigned App Store, improved Siri, and more.

About the Author

Jeff Benjamin's favorite gear

Affinity Photo (iPad)

Affinity Photo (iPad)
Panasonic GH5

Panasonic GH5