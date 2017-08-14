What’s new in iOS 11 beta 6? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

Earlier today Apple released iOS 11 beta 6 to developers, and like previous beta iterations, it comes with several new updates and changes. The most obvious change is found in a new controversial App Store icon update, along with an update to the Apple Maps icon that highlights the company’s new Apple Park campus. Have a look at our video inside for a brief hands-on walkthrough.

Some of the changes/features covered in this video

New App Store icon

New iMessage app icon

New Maps app icon highlighting Apple Park

Fixed Reminders app icon with check circles on left

Bolder numbers for the Clock app

New splash page for Photos

Fish live wallpapers have been removed

Auto-brightness is now an accessibility option, defaults to on

Control Center Music widget AirPlay indicator tinted blue during use

New AirPods overlay animation

Video walkthrough

Have you stumbled upon other notable items in iOS 11 beta 6? Be sure to leave a comment with the details of your findings. If you missed previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 5, iOS 11 beta 4, iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.