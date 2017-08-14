What’s new in iOS 11 beta 6? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]

Earlier today Apple released iOS 11 beta 6 to developers, and like previous beta iterations, it comes with several new updates and changes. The most obvious change is found in a new controversial App Store icon update, along with an update to the Apple Maps icon that highlights the company’s new Apple Park campus. Have a look at our video inside for a brief hands-on walkthrough.
Some of the changes/features covered in this video
- New App Store icon
- New iMessage app icon
- New Maps app icon highlighting Apple Park
- Fixed Reminders app icon with check circles on left
- Bolder numbers for the Clock app
- New splash page for Photos
- Fish live wallpapers have been removed
- Auto-brightness is now an accessibility option, defaults to on
- Control Center Music widget AirPlay indicator tinted blue during use
- New AirPods overlay animation
Video walkthrough
Have you stumbled upon other notable items in iOS 11 beta 6? Be sure to leave a comment with the details of your findings. If you missed previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 5, iOS 11 beta 4, iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.