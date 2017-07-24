What’s new in iOS 11 beta 4? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]

iOS 11 beta 4 has been released to developers, and it includes quite a few changes in tow. New Home screen app icons for Contacts and Notes are included, along with the ability to open apps via Lock screen notifications with Touch ID authentication. Have a look at our full video walkthrough, as we step through more than 20 new changes found in the latest iOS 11 beta.

Some of the items covered in this video

New splash screen for Notes app

Modified Notes app icon

New splash screen for Photos app

Updated Reminders app icon

New Contacts app icon

Slightly modified Safari logo

Bolder Wi-Fi status bar icon

Icons for Web, App Store, and Maps search options in Spotlight

Updated Timer icon in Control Center

New Screen Recording count down animation in Control Center

Screen Recording now says “Start Recording” instead of Broadcasting

Video walkthrough

New Low Power Mode icon animation in Control Center

New mute icon animation on iPad Control Center

Relocated AirDrop preferences panel

Settings → General → About → Capacity now shows capacity on marketing materials

Pull-to-refresh in App Store Updates tab

Swipe gestures on Lock screen Notifications (View/Clear/Open)

Open apps from Lock screen Notifications with new Touch ID UI

App Switcher auto-closes when all apps cleared

App Switcher won’t launch when all apps closed

iCloud Message sync settings now in iCloud preferences

Have you stumbled upon any other notable features in iOS 11 beta 4? Sound off in the comments below with the details. If you missed our previous coverage of iOS 11 beta 3, iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to take a glance at those as well.