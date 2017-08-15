BioShock Remastered for Mac gets an official release date and price

As we mentioned earlier this month, BioShock Remastered is set for release on Mac. It looks as though the enhanced version of the game initially appeared as part of the BioShock Collection for consoles nearly a year ago, but now the good folks at Feral are ready to bring it to the Mac. And you won’t have to wait much longer.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the original, BioShock Remastered for Mac is releasing on August 22nd in the Feral store and the Mac App Store.

Set in an alternate take on the 1960’s in the underwater city of Rapture, the remaster features enhanced graphics and will run you $19.99. Feral notes the older version of BioShock on the Mac App Store will remain there, so you can always just pick that up for a fraction of the price if the enhancements aren’t of interest to you.

Set in an alternative 1960, BioShock Remastered plunges players into Rapture, an individualistic utopia gone badly wrong. To survive the onslaughts of the city’s deranged inhabitants, players must rewrite their own genetic codes, and find creative ways to combine their terrifying new powers with devastating weapons. With a thought-provoking storyline, BioShock is at once beautiful, thrilling and frightening, and explores profound ideas about science, politics and human nature. “We’re thrilled to bring an enhanced version of BioShock to macOS 10 years after its original release,” said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “The improved graphics make the most of the spectacular art direction, combining art deco design, science fiction themes, and a horror sensibility. There’s never been a better time to visit Rapture.”

