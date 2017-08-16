iDevices launches HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switch to upgrade your existing lights

iDevices is expanding its HomeKit lineup with the launch of its new $99 Wi-Fi Enabled Dimmer Switch which works without a hub. iDevices first showed off the new smart lighting solution back in January at CES. Dimmer Switch replaces traditional wall light switches to add smart home features to traditional lights.

HomeKit support means you can use Siri to turn lights on or off, adjust brightness levels, and create scenes and automations through Apple’s Home app. iDevices also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Home so you can control Dimmer Switch from non-Apple platforms.

Dimmer Switch looks similar to a traditional wall switch too, and advanced gestures let you quickly change brightness levels just by tapping. Dimmer Switch also features a small nightlight so you can easily find then wall switch in the dark. You can also pair multiple Dimmer Switches together over Bluetooth to control one light from more than one wall switch.

iDevices also does this without requiring a dedicated hub that you have to connect to your router over Ethernet; Philips and Lutron both require their own hubs to work with their HomeKit lighting solutions.

More details on iDevices Dimmer Switch:

Customizable Dimming Capabilities: With intelligent features such as in-app dim range settings to prevent low-level bulb flicker and last-state brightness memory, users can truly personalize their lighting and smart home experience.

Works with All the Leading Voice Control Platforms: The iDevices Dimmer Switch is the only hub-less smart dimmer that works with Siri ® , Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Fits into the Walls of Any Home: With a sleek, minimalist design that fits any standard rocker faceplate, the iDevices Dimmer Switch seamlessly integrates into any home's existing lighting system.

Enhanced Functionality and Simple Installation: The iDevices Dimmer Switch is installed just like a traditional wall switch, and can be installed in single pole, 3- and 4-way setups with no extra wiring needed.

Customizable LED Night Light: One of iDevices' signature design features, the built-in LED night light is both functional and attractive, allowing users to locate the iDevices Dimmer Switch in the dark with a wide range of color choices.

For an idea of what to expect for setup, check out this tutorial:

You can order iDevices Dimmer Switch for $99.95 starting today.