9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 2 from $210, Leather Watch Band $5, UE BOOM 2 Speaker $130, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab an Apple Watch Series 2 starting at $210 shipped (Refurb, Orig. up to $399)
Dock your Apple Watch on the Twelve South HiRise Stand for $15
This stylish leather double-wrap Apple Watch band can be yours from $5 Prime shipped
UE BOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker falls to $130 in seven colors
Save $209 on Apple’s latest 13-inch 128GB MacBook Air, now $790 shipped
Complete your Mac setup with the Twelve South HiRise for $49 shipped
Best Buy re-launches Anniversary Sale with new discounts: Smart Home gear, Apple, more!
Get a 5K 27-inch iMac for nearly the same price as a regular 5K display: $1,399 (Tax in NY/NJ)
B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)
Colossatron Massive World Threat on iOS now free for first time in years!
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Get ready for today’s solar eclipse, grab SkySafari 5 Plus for just $3 (Reg. $7)
- Protect your iOS images from prying eyes w/ Safety Photo+Video for free (Reg. $2)
- Brave Guardians TD on iOS is now available for free (Reg. $2)
Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4
Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium
9to5Rewards: Clockwork Synergy’s new Perlon and NATO Apple Watch Bands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Roku-enabled HDTVs are on sale at Best Buy + Amazon from $150, LG 60-inch 4K $779
- Mohu Leaf Metro 25-mile HD Antenna brings in your local channels for $15
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver w/ hands-free calling for $10, more
- Daily Deals: Logitech Wireless MX Mouse $40, more
- LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI input completes your desktop for $150
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Train Conductor, Colossatron, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry Blood Dragon $6, Ghost Recon Wildlands from $28, more
- Here’s the brand new Super Nintendo-themed 3DS XL handheld
- PlayStation 4 1TB Console with Uncharted Lost Legacy for $320 shipped
- These 1Voice Bluetooth Headphones Will Have You Blasting Music All Day: $23 (Orig. $99)
- Enjoy a 90-day free trial of Pandora Premium, usually $10 per month
- Camp Chef 144-inch Indoor/Outdoor HD Movie Screen for $134 (Reg. $180+)
- Blackstone’s Outdoor Pizza Oven is on sale for $191 (Reg. $248)
- The Exway X1 smart skateboard is designed for all riders with speeds up to 25mph
- Today’s Gold Box includes a 40V BLACK+DECKER String Trimmer for $100
- Black+Decker Powerswivel Upright Vacuum goes to $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Score a new pair of Privé Revaux sunglasses from $22 at Amazon, today only
- Grab a new pair of shoes at Bass Factory Outlet with an extra 35% off your purchase
- Perfumania One-Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + up to 80% off clearance
- For two days only, One Kings Lane takes 20% off sitewide: furniture, rugs, & more
- Top-rated Bushnell Legend Binoculars in two colors $131 shipped (Reg. $200)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Apollo Cloud 2 Duo simplifies at-home cloud storage w/ Apple-friendly features
CrazyPi could be the first DIY robot that features IoT solutions
Xbox One X pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more!
- Sony teases mysterious new product as Xbox One X pre-orders go live?
- JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life
- F1 2017 arrives Aug 25 for Mac, check out the new gameplay trailer [Video]
- TEKKEN fighting game series comes to iOS and Android [Video]
- HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon
- Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America
- Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
- FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech